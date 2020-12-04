President Elaine Wynn announces departure from Nevada State Board of Education at end of 2020

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Elaine Wynn, president of the Nevada State Board of Education, has announced her departure from the board at the end of 2020. She has served since former Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed her in 2012.

Wynn also served as the board’s president in 2015 and 2017.

“President Wynn’s legacy of service to the children of our great State is indelible,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak in a news release. “Generations of children will be the beneficiaries of her life-long passion to improve education and support healthy communities throughout Nevada. I cannot thank President Wynn enough for her dedication to the Board and I know she will continue to contribute to the betterment of the Silver State.”

They say Wynn emphasized better serving students of color and those living in poverty, especially seen in the board’s 2020 Statewide Plan for the Improvement of Pupils.

Wynn played a vital role in the Nevada Department of Education’s COVID-19 response. She collaborated with Las Vegas business leader Jim Murren and the state’s COVID-19 task force to create ConnectingKidsNV. The initiative connects students in need with internet connectivity and a device.

“A State Superintendent could not ask for a better partner in ensuring our educators, students, and families have the resources they need, including social-emotional supports, as we continue to respond to and recover from COVID-19,” said Jhone Ebert, state superintendent of public instruction, in the release. “We cannot thank President Wynn enough for her steadfast leadership and singular focus on meeting the needs of our most underserved communities. Her passion and commitment will continue to change Nevadans’ lives for the better.”

The release notes Wynn was at the front of the board’s transition to its current governance model. This was due to her being the first person appointed by Sandoval when the board changed its composition to both elected and appointed members.