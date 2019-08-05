El Loco coaster reopens months after woman’s fall

Circus Circus’ Adventuredome reopened the El Loco roller coaster on Friday.

The ride was closed back in March after a woman, who is a double amputee, fell from the roller coaster. Few details were ever given about the woman, her injuries, or how she fell.

The attraction passed its annual inspection just months before the incident.

The news of its reopening was not publicized. Word started to spread on Twitter when @VitalVegas tweeted about it. Replies to the tweet had people verifying it was now open.

Hear El Loco roller coaster at Circus Circus has quietly re-opened following closure after a fall back in May. — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) August 3, 2019

A call to the property confirmed El Loco reopened on August 2.