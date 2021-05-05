El Dorado Cantina, other local restaurants gear up to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s Cinco de Mayo — a day filled with celebrations and events that highlight the Mexican culture and its food!

Celebrations were virtual last year because of the pandemic, so this time around, local restaurants are looking forward to hosing fiestas all day long.

Hector Mejia spoke with Chef John Miranda at El Dorado Cantina in Tivoli Village about their unique specials for the big holiday.

The restaurant is celebrating with classic margaritas for $5, tableside guacamole and organic, authentic Mexican cuisine.

VIDEO: El Dorado Cantina shows us what’s on the menu for Cinco de Mayo celebrations

