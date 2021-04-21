El Cortez Hotel & Casino to host job fair April 28

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As business continues to bounce back, more Las Vegas resorts are looking to fill their workforce.

The El Cortez Hotel & Casino is hiring for various positions, ranging from food servers to security officers, in order to accommodate the recent influx of guests.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend the property’s job fair on Wednesday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held inside the Fiesta Room at the resort, which is located at 600 East Fremont Street.

The El Cortez is asking those interested to fill out an application online ahead of the job fair to expedite the interview process. Applicants must bring copies of their resume and a government issued photo ID.

See below for the current openings:

Food & Beverage Supervisor

Siegel’s Food Server

Casino Cocktail Server

Hot Dog Cart Attendant

Bar Back

Hostess

Kitchen Worker

Cook

Front Desk/Reservations

PBX Operator

Housekeeping

Security Supervisor

Security Officer

Promotions Clerk (Cub Cortez)

Cage Cashier

Count Team

The historic hotel will celebrate its 80th anniversary this year as the longest-running hotel and casino in Las Vegas. It recently completed $25 million in renovations.