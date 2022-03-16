LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The El Cortez Hotel and Casino in Downtown Las Vegas announced that it will begin its transition to being a 21 and over only property on Apr. 1.

The rollout of the change will come in two phases, starting with hotel guests. In phase one, all hotel stays booked on and after Apr. 1 will require all guests to be at least 21 years old with a valid state-issued ID.

In phase two, the entire property will be limited to guests aged 21 and older, including all food and beverage outlets. Identification checks will be performed at every entrance.

The change comes during the final stages of the casino’s $25 million property remodel.

“This transition comes after careful consideration and decades of trying to accommodate minors in a property that is focused primarily on gaming and popular casino bars,” said El Cortez Hotel & Casino General Manager Adam Wiesberg.