El Cortez Cabana Suites evacuated due to gas odor; no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A downtown hotel was evacuated Sunday morning after the smell of smoke made its way through the building.

Firefighters were called to the El Cortez Cabana Suites just before 10:30 a.m. Due to readings detected by the department’s Hazardous Material Response team, three of the five hotel floors were evacuated.

The source of the leak was found to be a butane can on the third floor of the hotel. It was taken out by firefighters, who then used fans to clear out the odor.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Guests have since returned to their rooms, and operations are back to normal.