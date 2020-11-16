Eighth Judicial District Court pauses jury trials, in-person filings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada has paused jury trials and in-person filings in response to rising COVID-19 numbers. Chief Judge Linda Bell issued the administrative order, building on mitigation measures the district court has already implemented.

Under the order, face coverings are mandatory and required at all times, except while eating or drinking. Face coverings are required in all court facilities, including parking lots. Face shields may not be worn alone, and face masks must cover the nose and mouth.

Jury trials that begin before Nov. 30 will be continued. In-progress jury trials will continue until their conclusions.

District Court Clerk’s Offices at the Regional Justice Center and Family Court are closed to in-person filing. Any filing must be done electronically. Those who cannot do so must mail documents to:

District Court Civil/Criminal Division, Attn: Clerk’s Office, Regional Justice Center, 200 Lewis Avenue, Las Vegas 89155

District Court Family Division, Attn: Clerk’s Office, Family Court, 601 N. Pecos Road, Las Vegas 89155

In-person meetings outside of individual judicial departments are barred until Nov. 30., effective immediately.

The district court says these policies will be reviewed every 30 days and that it is monitoring the situation closely.