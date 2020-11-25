Eighth Judicial District Court issues administrative order outlining COVID-19 safety measures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Eighth Judicial District Court has issued Administrative Order 20-24, outlining several COVID-19 safety measures. Among those listed are the suspensions of jury trials and grand jury proceedings until Jan. 11, 2021.

Additional safety measures include:

Hearings in all case types should proceed via use of alternative means

Closure of Clerk’s Office to in-person filing

Donna’s House supervised visitation and custody exchanges are now by appointment only

Family Mediation Center will discontinue in-person mediations and provide mediation services via telephone or other alternative means

Jan. 4 and 5, 2021 matters continued

Outside of individual departments, no in-person gatherings or meetings may be held to discuss court business until January 11, 2021

Hearings by other means does not include in-custody defendants appearing in the lower level arraignment courtroom. The court says video appearances are strongly preferred and required in criminal, dependency and delinquency cases.

Under the order, face coverings are mandatory and required at all times, except while eating or drinking. Face coverings are required in all court facilities, including parking lots. Face shields may not be worn alone, and face masks must cover the nose and mouth.

For the full order and in-depth details on each safety measure, click the file above.