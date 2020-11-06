Eight indicted on federal charges for drug trafficking in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eight people are facing federal drug trafficking charges for their alleged roles in moving large quantities of methamphetamine from California and Mexico to Las Vegas for distribution.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for Nevada, a federal grand jury indicted the following alleged Las Vegas members of the Pomona Sur Lokotes organization on 22 counts:

Luis Arellano, aka “Laughter” (29)

Jacqueline Martinez (29)

Ivan Salazar, aka “Evil” (38)

Domingo Montes Jr. (34)

Amelio Che Medina (43)

Anna Barrios (32)

Victor Manuel Rodriguez, aka “Smokey” (37)

A seven-count indictment was also returned against 36-year-old Sergio Rios, aka “Gremlin” of Las Vegas for distribution of the drug.

The investigation into the alleged drug trafficking ring organization started in Dec. 2019. Federal agents said Arellano and Martinez traveled to California to pick up methamphetamine and cocaine — along with the other defendants — then distributed it in Las Vegas between Sept. 13 to Nov. 4, 2020. Federal agents arrested the defendants and seized 26 pounds of methamphetamine. 1.5 kilos of cocaine and nine firearms.

“This case exemplifies the targeted, impactful prosecutions that our office has been prioritizing to drive down crime rates and dismantle drug trafficking organizations,” said U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with our law enforcement partners, including the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI, to increase public safety and get illegal drugs out of our communities.”

If convicted, each defendant faces a statutory maximum sentence of lifetime imprisonment and a $10,000,000 fine.