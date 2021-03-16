Eight inches of fresh snow reported at Lee Canyon, parking reservations available

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lee Canyon is reporting eight inches of fresh powder at Mount Charleston following a winter weather system that made its way through the area on Monday.

The resort is inviting visitors to reserve parking reservations now that avalanche mitigation activities have taken place. These reservations are required for all day lift tickets, season pass and ride local card holders.

What a month it has been for @LeeCanyonLV ❄️ ❄️ 🏂 https://t.co/hCpkOWPOyn — Tedd Florendo (@TeddFlorendo) March 16, 2021

One reservation per is required for vehicles entering the Lee Canyon ski area. Visitors are encouraged to reserve parking before purchasing a lift ticket or pass to confirm availability.

Directions to Lee Canyon can be found on their website.

FAQS

Do I need Chains?

Chains are usually only required right after or during a snow storm. Lee Canyon suggests having chains with you just in case of heavy snow or road restrictions. You can find out about any road closures or restrictions at www.nvroads.com or by calling 511.

How far is Lee Canyon from Vegas?

Lee Canyon is a quick 45-60 minute drive from Las Vegas depending on traffic, 50 miles from Downtown. The many cars trying to see the snow often creates traffic backups and gridlocks, so Lee Canyon highly suggests pre-booking tickets in advance and getting to the mountain as early as possible during peak visitation times.

Where is the closest place to stay?

Most visitors stay in the Las Vegas hotels and make the short drive up to the mountain. The Retreat on Charleston Peak is the closest hotel, and offers beautiful mountain scenery.