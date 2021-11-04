Eight Cigar Lounge opens at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Eight Cigar Lounge, opened its doors Thursday night at the Resorts World.

The state-of-the-art cigar and spirits lounge celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, where guests were treated with drinks, limited edition cigars, and live music.

The lounge spans 7,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor space overlooking the Las Vegas Strip.

“Eight’s uniqueness will be intriguing to cigar aficionados and novices,” said John Pettei, managing partner. “We’re shredding the clichés and stigmas associated with cigars— the old man in the smoky room — and bringing sophistication and sexiness back.”

Eight Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas

A limited number of personal lockers are marked with gold nameplates and store cigars and spirits for exclusive members such as Michael Jordan and country superstar Luke Bryan.

“Eight is not your average cigar lounge, we are breaking barriers and bringing the highest level of service and hospitality to the luxurious hotel and casino that is Resorts World Las Vegas,” said Giuseppe Bravo. “With over 150 different cigars sourced from around the globe along with its lavish furniture, Eight is the perfect place to escape for a well-earned smoke.”

The luggage carries premier hand-rolled cigars & spirits in a comfortable environment that’s both stylish, contemporary, and vibrant.

