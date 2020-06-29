Egypt ice cream shop creates coronavirus-shaped dessert

EGYPT (KLAS/CBS) — As Egypt relaxes its pandemic restrictions, customers are making their way back an ice cream shop in Giza to indulge in cones filled with coronavirus-shaped ice cream.

The shop’s new dessert is a round, multi-colored shape, with thin chocolate sticks and sprinkles stuck to the surface. It mimicks the spikes stemming from the outer layers of the virus, which is a famous microscopic image of the coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease.

The owner says he wanted to lessen people’s fears while still stressing proper health measures.

Customers initially felt unsure about it, but the ice cream is now receiving positive feedback.

So far, Egypt has reported 65,188 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 2,789 deaths.