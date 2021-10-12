Eglet, wife give $25 million to University of Pacific law school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Trial lawyer Robert T. Eglet and his law partner and wife, Tracy A. Eglet, are giving $25 million to the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law.

The gift — $5 million in support of the school’s advocacy center and another $20 million for scholarships — is among the top 15 gifts ever to a U.S. law school, according to the Tuesday announcement.

An additional $5 million in matching funds from Pacific’s Powell initiative elevates the gift to $30 million.

“My wife and I both strongly believe that it is important to give back when you can,” Eglet said. “We are excited that we have the ability to help students who would not otherwise be able to afford law school. We both relied upon assistance throughout law school.”

The scholarships are “dedicated to first-generation students and students of color,” according to the announcement.

The school will rename the award-winning advocacy program the “Eglet Center for Advocacy and Dispute Resolution.”

The Las Vegas-based attorney heads the trial team at Eglet Adams.

Eglet, a 1988 graduate of the McGeorge School of Law, is a recipient of the Thurgood Marshall Fighting for Justice Award and he has been named one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in the United States by the National Trial Lawyers Association for 12 consecutive years .

He was named National Lawyer of the Year in 2010 and National Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2013.

He is a recipient of the National Law Journal’s “Keith Givens Visionary Award” for his work in achieving an $800 million settlement in the One October, 2017, MGM mass shooting case and is the only lawyer to be named Nevada Trial Lawyer of the Year twice. He is currently the president of the National Trial Lawyers.