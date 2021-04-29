Effort to vaccinate veterans going strong as clinics reach 50,000 shot milestone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) reports that 24,000 veterans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. VASNHS just passed the 50,000 milestone for the number of shots administered.

The vaccination rate for veterans who receive their care from VASNHS is 42.35%. The facility has also vaccinated 95.90% of health care workers and staff — above the national VA average of 82.13%

“It is our mission to offer vaccinations to every veteran, spouse, and caregiver,” said William J. Caron, VASNHS director/CEO. “We have come a long way toward that goal in reaching 50,000 doses.”

Nationwide, VA has administered more than 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with over 2.5 million individuals fully vaccinated.

The North Las Vegas VA Medical Center has announced it will change the location of the COVID-19 vaccine clinic from the Auditorium to conference room 1A139. Officials said the change will not impact veterans’ ability to get their COVID-19 vaccine by appointment or walk-in.