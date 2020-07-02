Effort to recall Mayor Carolyn Goodman ends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An effort to recall Mayor Carolyn Goodman has come to an end. Former professional poker player Douglas Polk, who spearheaded the push, cited recall election laws and the risk of coronavirus.

Polk posted his full statement to Twitter:

We have decided to suspend the campaign to recall Carolyn Goodman.



Unfortunately given the laws of recall elections, and the risks posed by Coronavirus, moving forward is not a viable option.



In June, the Committee to Recall Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced it had received zero signatures since announcing the endeavor in May.

The group wrote a letter to the Las Vegas City Clerk’s Office, notifying them of the signature count. Polk also noted the committee did not receive contributions or expenses of more than $100 between May 6 and June 20.

When Polk made the initial announcement, he said, “When you elect someone, they should represent you. They should have your best interest at heart, they should also have a responsibility to protect you. That’s what you want from your politicians, and we’re not getting that here.”

This came after Goodman’s comments about unemployment and reopening Las Vegas during the COVID-19 pandemic.