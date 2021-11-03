Educators criticize Jara’s move to give raises to CCSD executives

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Less than a week after getting fired by the Clark County School District Board of Trustees, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is giving his executive team raises totaling more than $400,000.

This decision is getting strong criticism from many teachers, support staff, and administrators.

“It makes me feel like I’m not worth anything to this school district,” said Jami Anderson, CCSD teacher. “We’ve been through so much with CCSD, it’s almost like a kick when we’re already down.”

Frustrations are growing as teachers learn of a sharp salary increase for 15 executive positions–compared to the 3-percent raise they received.

“For these big executives to be getting this big of a raise when we’re not really being given anywhere close to a comparable raise, is kind of disheartening as an educator in Nevada,” Anderson added. “What about bringing in teachers and providing them with more incentives and more money upfront so that we can get educators who are qualified, who are willing and wanting to teach here because they’re making the money they deserve.”

In a letter to the school board, Dr. Jara says this will help them compete for and retain talent.

The chief financial officer and the chief information officer are set to get the biggest raises. The CFO will get a $44,892 raise, and the information officer will get $40,764 more.

Among the other positions: CCSD’s regional superintendents, who will get an average bump in salary of about $26,500.

“The bottom line doesn’t justify it; we don’t have vacant positions at that level other than the technology area,” said Stephen Augspurger, executive director of Clark County Association of School Administrators. “We have lots of vacancies in teaching positions, lots of vacancies in support staff positions, we have schools that are in chaos because of practices and policies that are put into play. Yet, those administrators who are responsible for those practices and policies received these pay increases.”

Augspurger notes that raises of this magnitude are usually tied to performance results, but that’s not the case for CCSD.

“Test scores and student achievement, it’s in the tank. And we are mired in the bottom of scores of the country, and yet at that same time the Superintendent, thinks it’s appropriate to give his direct reports thousands of dollars of increases,” he said.

Augspurger added those receiving raises, also signed a letter to the school board expressing their support of Dr. Jara ahead of his firing and he is calling on the school trustees to take action.

“Then they need to give clear direction to a superintendent who has been terminated and has 30 days to exit, that cannot continue to allow him with operational authority and decision-making authority, because what he just did demonstrates he cannot be trusted,” Augspurger added.

Clark County School District employees heard from Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara for the first time since the meeting on Thursday.