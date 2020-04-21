Educators claim issues contacting some CCSD families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Contacting students is proving challenging for some Clark County School District educators. Some claimed they’ve been blocked by parents, while others said they’ve been yelled at on the phone.

8 News Now investigated the issues some teachers trying to comply with state requirements are facing.

The state requires teachers to make contact with students at least once a week, which qualifies as attendance.

CCSD teacher Jessica Sorensen was one who noticed pushback from families, “They just hang up,” she said.

Sorensen teaches at Cortney Junior High School. She attempted to make contact with her students during distance learning but noticed an issue when some families saw her calling.

“I’d say about half send me straight to voicemail … like, I’ll just call and leave messages, and they still get no response back,” she explained.

It’s a challenge for other educators, as well. Some recently posted their concerns on social media. One teacher wrote, “I get yelled at and hung up on a few times a week.” Another commented about being blocked by a parent.

“Most of them see the 799 number from the school, and they just click send you to voicemail,” said Sorensen.

Last week, CCSD updated how teachers track contact with students. Reports now involved two-way communication on a data portal known as “Infinite Campus.” Along with using the phone, teachers can also send an email, text or record a student’s progress on assignments.

A CCSD report shows students contacted by educators dropped in week two of distance learning.

District leaders clarified the charts only document an attempt was made by an educator, not two-way communication.