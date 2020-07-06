Education advocates send letter to state leaders urging no cuts to CCSD school budget

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Days before a special session starts in Nevada, a letter signed by parent and education advocacy groups as well as the teachers’ union was sent to Gov. Steve Sisolak and legislative leaders urging them to keep all education dollars in place, despite budget shortfalls.

The letter, which was posted on CCEA’s social media accounts, mentions how the state has endured a “chronic lack of sufficient K-12 education funding” as well as a lack of commitment to ensuring “stable, sufficient and sustainable” revenue for Nevada students.

A special session of the Nevada Legislative will start on Wednesday, July 8 as lawmakers grapple with the budget shortage. The Clark County School District is facing a nearly $38 million budget decrease for the 2020/2021 school year.

The letter reads:

“Now is the most critical time to invest in our future, our children. Utah, Indiana, Florida and California have not only avoided K-12 education budget cuts during this current crisis but have actually increased funding acknowledging that our children and schools need more at this time, not less.” Letter to Gov. Sisolak and legislative leaders

The letter, which was copied to the Nevada Senate and Assembly, asks state leaders to take bold action an keep all education dollars in place. “Each of you has said that education is your priority,” the letter states.

The letter is signed by the following: