Education advocates send another letter to state leaders urging no cuts to CCSD school budget as special session starts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second letter was sent to Gov. Steve Sisolak and legislative leaders this week, urging them to refrain from making cuts to education. This letter was sent on Wednesday, the same day Nevada lawmakers geared up for a special session to tackle next year’s budget.

The letter, signed by parents, the teachers’ union and education advocacy groups, addresses the $166 million in education cuts provided in Sisolak’s Nevada COVID-19 Fiscal Report. It mentions how the state legislature must “confront complex budget challenges” during their special session, but should not take funding away from Nevada’s children.

Gov. Sisolak’s proposed cuts to education would “effectively eliminate close to 1,000 teaching positions across the state, many focused on the most at-need students,” the letter stated.

Some programs and resources the proposed cuts would effect, according to these advocacy groups, include:

Supports for reading proficiency More than 65% of Nevada’s 4th graders are not proficient in reading, according to letter

New Nevada Education Plan Targeted intervention and services for the lowest-performing students in Nevada

Programs directly supporting students of color and those facing poverty

“The chronic underfunding endured by Nevada schools will continue through yet another crisis and yet another recovery – unless you, our elected leaders address these challenges,” the letter concluded. “Historic obstacles can be matched with historic vision and creativity.”

Earlier this week, the same group sent a letter encouraging the same notion, to take bold action and keep all education dollars in place. “Each of you has said that education is your priority,” the first letter stated.

The Clark County School District is facing a nearly $38 million budget decrease for the 2020-21 school year.