LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wendell Williams is going to the Super Bowl.

In a surprise presentation before this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in downtown Las Vegas, Williams received the tickets as a thank-you for his years of work in the community. The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee recorded the event on video.

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee collaborated to give Williams the tickets. Williams is the founder of the city’s MLK Day Parade and a longtime community leader.

A statement provided Monday by the host committee listed a few of Williams’ accomplishments:

A prominent fixture in the Las Vegas community for more than four decades, Williams founded the Dr. Martin Luther King Committee of Las Vegas and the annual Dr. King Parade in 1982. He then went on to serve in the Nevada legislature, becoming the first Black speaker of the assembly. A CCSD educator and advocate for education initiatives, Williams served 16 years as Chairman of the Committee of Education. In 2002, CCSD honored Williams and his commitment to education, naming a school after him – Wendell P. Williams Elementary School. Williams is also the founder of KCEP 88.1 and the talk show “Straight Talk.” Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee

He was speechless when the tickets were presented to him.

