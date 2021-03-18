EDC still on for May, Rotella says, adding an update is coming soon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Electric Daisy Carnival — EDC to its fans — which is set to host its three-day festival in Las Vegas on May 21-23, is still on, according to founder Pasquale Rotella. He adds that a full update is coming soon.

The festival is scheduled to take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and when tickets went on sale in August, they sold out quickly.

Amid speculation that the show might be postponed, Rotella has posted on Instagram that it’s still on.

“Full EDC LV update coming soon. But as of now, nothing has changed. If we can have a safe show in May, then we’re going to make it happen. If you don’t want to attend, or aren’t able to, no problem! You’ll have the option to transfer your ticket to 2022.

“If we’re not able to do the show in May, then we have backup dates ready & refunds if you can’t make our new dates. I appreciate everyone’s patience while we work through everything!”

As of today, a lineup of performances still hadn’t been announced for the event.

Last year’s EDC festival was canceled due to restrictions as a result of the pandemic.