EDC ‘refunds are coming,’ according to founder, CEO

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Refunds are coming!,” was the announcement made by Pasquale Rotella, the founder, and CEO of Insomniac, the company that puts on EDC Las Vegas every year.

Last month the new dates for the Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas were released. The new dates for EDC Las Vegas is October 2-4, but not everyone can make that date, which is why Rotella said on his Instagram page that refunds are on the way.

“I want to assure you that our team is working tirelessly to verify all orders and process your refunds as quickly as possible. For those of you who are able to hold on to your tickets for our events, I want to thank you; your support means everything.”

EDC is one of the world’s largest dance music festivals. It’s normally in May, but it had to be postponed and rescheduled this year due to COVID-19.

The 2020 lineup is supposed to feature more than 200 artists, including Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, David Guetta, and Major Lazer. It will be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.