EDC puts tickets on sale for May 20-22 next year; speedway still recovering

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Less than a week after the Electric Daisy Carnival opened in Las Vegas, tickets went on sale for next year’s festival, set May 20-22 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Three-day general admission passes start at $339 plus taxes and fees, $519 for GA+ and $779 for 21+ VIP. Tickets can be purchased online here.

It will be the event’s 11th year at the speedway for the world’s largest dance music festival.

And according to the speedway, cleanup is a massive project.

We ask for your patience when it comes to parking this weekend. We are still in the process of putting our property back together from EDC. Our parking and traffic patterns will be different. Please give yourself extra time & extra patience to navigate the revised parking plan. pic.twitter.com/lZZsFNFVOp — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) October 29, 2021

A tweet on Thursday asked for fans’ patience as the speedway puts everything back and place for events this weekend.

“We are still in the process of putting our property back together from EDC. Our parking and traffic patterns will be different. Please give yourself extra time & extra patience to navigate the revised parking plan,” according to the tweet.