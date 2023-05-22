LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With hundreds of thousands of people staying up all night dancing to the sounds of electronic music there’s bound to be a few items fall out of pockets. This year’s Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway just wrapped up and more than a thousand items have been listed in the lost and found.

EDC encouraged ticket-holders to pre-register their belongings like phones and smart watches so that if they were lost they could be easily identified through its digital database.

But by Monday morning, after three nights of partying, people had lost almost 200 phones, more than a hundred wallets and hundreds of IDs and credit cards.

172 Phones

122 Wallets

324 IDs

337 Credit cards

41 Keys

25 Backpacks

26 Smart devices (watches, earbuds)

11 Sunglasses

6 Random items

EDC uses an online lost and found system from a provider called Liff Happens where people can log on and search for missing items.

Many lost items have photos posted on the lost and found site. Phones are pictured with lock screen images, some showing people in various states of clothing, pets and graphics.

Images of the IDs and credit cards do not have pictures for security reasons but the last name on the card is listed.