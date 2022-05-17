LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Additional traffic is expected on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway ahead of EDC weekend in Las Vegas.

The 2022 EDC festival will take place from Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22.

Drivers will see traffic changes and restrictions at the following locations from Friday to Monday between 2 p.m. and 9:30 a.m.

I-15 and Exits 52, 54, and 58

Las Vegas Boulevard between Craig Road and Exit 58 (Apex)

Craig Road between Nellis and Las Vegas Boulevards

Drivers should take alternate routes whenever possible.

Those attending the festival can see EDC’s website through this link for updates on location, directions, parking and drop-off information, and shuttles.