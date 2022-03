LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — EDC Las Vegas announced the lineup for the 2022 festival arriving May 20 through May 22 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Headliners will include artists like Zedd, DJ Snake, Jai Wolf, and Nostalgix.

(EDC Las Vegas 2022)

“Join us as we Celebrate Life, Love, Art & Music for 3 Nights from Dusk ’til Dawn at #EDCLV2022,” an Instagram post from the festival read.

Tickets to the festival, including general admission and VIP access, can be purchased through this link.