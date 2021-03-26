EDC founder expects decision by April 8 on Las Vegas music festival in May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The founder of Electric Daisy Carnival, or EDC, says he has submitted plans to move forward with the three-day event in May at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and will have an answer by April 8 or sooner.

Pasquale Rotella said, in a post on Instagram, “We’ve being doing everything we can to make the show happen during these challenging and ever-changing times.’

Rotella said if the show can’t be held in May it will be moved to October. The show sold out in August when tickets went on sale. Rotella said if the May show doesn’t happen, those tickets will be honored in October or refunded or can be used for the show in 2022.