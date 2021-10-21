EDC festival back this weekend, heavy traffic expected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–The three-day Electric Daisy Carnival festival, back in Las Vegas after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, is expected to draw more than 400,000 fans.

This year will mark the festival’s 25th anniversary and 10th year in Las Vegas.

“Especially for me being fully vaccinated, I feel safer. I don’t know if I would be super comfortable not being vaccinated going to something like this,” Joshua Rodriguez said.

COVID-19 protocols are in place. People must show proof of vaccinations or a negative test.

“We are hyped that they’re requiring you to be vaccinated or to prove you tested negative for Covid,” Cassandra Fehlig said.

More than 200 artists are expected to be performing at this weekend’s festival.

General parking is free.

The city is expected to be bustling with activity this weekend with lots of events happening. Motorists should brace for congestion as traffic is expected to be heavy.