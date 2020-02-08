Ed W. Clark High School debuts new football field; other schools to follow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Six months ago, the turf fields at Clark High School were deemed unplayable by the Clark County School District, forcing the Chargers football team to find alternative places to practice and play.

Today ended that saga, as members of the football team, coaching staff, faculty and students celebrated the opening of their new football field with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The ceremony was hosted by our very own Nate Tannenbaum from Good Day Las Vegas.

The CCSD Board of School Trustees recently approved a plan to reallocate funds to address the aging infrastructure on CCSSD campuses.

One of the first issues addressed was new turf fields.

“We are excited because it’s not only the first one, it’s the quality, and then also looking at the fastest,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, “it’s an entire community effort, 872 and the district and the county and the Raiders, as well. It’s fast traced to make sure our children have access to it for when the football season starts.”

Arbor View, Rancho, Valley and Indian Springs are the other high schools that will also have a new turf field installed.

Dr. Jara went on to say that all the fields will be ready to go by the start of next year’s football season.