LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ed Sheeran will be performing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of the North American leg of his “The Mathematics Tour,” according to a news release.

The singer and songwriter will stop at Allegiant on Saturday, Sept. 9 and will be joined by rapper Russ and singer Maisie Peters.

“The Mathematics Tour” recently finished it’s UK/European leg and supports Sheeran’s latest album “=.”

Ticketmaster registration opens Monday, Oct. 3 at 20 a.m. and closes Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. To register, visit this link.

The Verified Fan Presale will begin Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m.

The general public sale is on Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.