LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the eve of singer Ed Sheeran’s rescheduled stadium show at Allegiant Stadium, the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter made an appearance at a Las Vegas nightclub.

The Shape of You singer appeared at OMNIA Nightclub in Caesars Palace Friday night, according to a release. Sheeran, apparently not content to listen to his friend DJ Martin Garrix perform, took a more active role in the show.

“Sheeran grabbed hold of the mic, climbed atop the booth, and performed his hit Bad Habits for the packed club,” the release went on to say.

Photos provided by Tao Group Hospitality

Sheeran’s rescheduled show is set to bow at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. The performance follows a canceled September engagement that saw multiple people treated, and one taken to an area hospital, for heat-related issues.

During the canceled show’s tumultuous lead-up, Sheeran posted to his Instagram page, stating in part, “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it.”

Officials from Allegiant Stadium said at the time that previously purchased tickets would be valid on Saturday’s rescheduled date. Lots are set to open 3:30 p.m., doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with the concert scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.