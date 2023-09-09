LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran canceled his Las Vegas show at Allegiant Stadium Saturday less than an hour before the show was set to begin, according to a statement the artist made on Instagram.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sheeran posted to his Instagram stating in part, “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it.”

Sheeran announced that the show will be rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 and all purchased tickets will be valid for the date.

Around 5 p.m., Allegiant Stadium announced on X that doors for the show would be “significantly delayed,” and that the updated time that the doors would open would be at 5:30 p.m.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, there were multiple people treated and released at Allegiant Stadium for heat-related issues. One person was transported to a local hospital for heat-related issues.