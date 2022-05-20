LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday is National Pet Rescue Day which is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the high number of animals in shelters across the nation. Sadly, many animal rescue centers are feeling the effects of inflation.

One local pet rescue says there have been a few challenges for them and other animal organizations to find pets a forever home.

Sherri Mizrachi is the animal coordinator at Help Save Pets. Her organization is no different when it comes to experiencing inflation problems. Despite their small staff, they connect with the community and other nonprofits to try to readopt animals through their animal hotline.

She said inflation is causing some pet owners to work longer hours, and to return pets due to financial reasons or inability to provide care, such as veterinary visits.

“They don’t have a veterinarian college here where they teach new vets so what happens is that the vets here charge a lot of money for spaying and neutering when people can’t afford to spay or neuter their animals and it’s getting really hard,” Mizrachi said.

She said if you’re considering adopting, it’s important to remember that a new pet is a huge responsibility. Mizrachi said there are several places across the valley that offer resources like low-cost spay and neuter and microchipping services. One of those places is the Animal Foundation.