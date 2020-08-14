Economist: Federal unemployment funds will be retroactive from Aug. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of Nevadans are struggling after their benefits were recently cut. The extra $600 weekly benefits that were part of the CARES Act halted at the end of July.

President Trump signed an order to reinstate that money, but at $400 a week.

A lot of you want to know when those funds will kick in. An economist we talked to says right now, each state is figuring out how the payments will work.

“Every day is extremely stressful, constant anxiety,” said Melissa Herman. She was laid off months ago. “I have my bills due, so, I am worried definitely.”

Right now, Herman gets around $75 a week. Without the extra $600 federal pandemic unemployment compensation funds people were getting, she says getting by is harder and harder.

Herman hopes the extra benefits kick in soon.

“I don’t know when the $400 will start, a lot of people are hurting.”

Chris O’Leary, senior economist for the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, says payments will be retroactive from Aug. 1. It could take weeks before claimants see the extra money.

“The Department of Labor sent out a program letter of guidance to the states last night,” said O’Leary.

He notes 25%, or $100 of they money, is supposed to be covered by individual states. O’Leary says now, the states have to figure out if they have the money to cover that.

“All states are preparing their position statement on this.”

The economist says it’s important people continue to file, as they could see the retroactive payments in the near future.

“So, if this goes into effect, everybody who got benefits continuously would get some of this. They would probably get $300 out of this, and if they have been receiving, they would get those benefits retroactive. That is my understanding,” O’Leary explained.

The last $600 payment was late July, and due to a glitch with DETR, it was delayed.

Some 8 News Now spoke with say they are still waiting on that last check.