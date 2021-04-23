Expert cites economic rebound as more movie theaters reopen across the valley

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Film fans flocked to Regal Cinemas in the southeast valley Friday, as experts called its reopening a promising sign of economic recovery in the Las Vegas valley.

“It’s been forever,” moviegoer Yawar Abbas told 8 News Now. “Since I was able to come to movie theaters.”

“I’m happy to be out of the house,” moviegoer David Winkler added.

Regal Cinemas reopened three of its valley locations Friday, including those at Boulder Station & Casino, Green Valley Ranch and Sunset Station Hotel & Casino.

The nationwide chain, which operates nearly a dozen locations in Southern Nevada, is one of many corporations rebounding after a year of economic struggles connected to COVID-19.

“The buzz is not just with tourists and locals going back to establishments,” Las Vegas Urban Chamber of Commerce Chair Shaundell Newsome told 8 News Now of recent changes. “But it impacts the whole ecosystem for Southern Nevada.”

Newsome added that reopening movie theaters and other operations in town also brings more people back to work.

“It really has a greater impact than most people understand,” Newsome explained. “I know there are a lot of big chains and big, huge theater chains,” he continued. “But there are some small independently owned theaters that have been impacted as well in the small business market.”

Therefore, anyone who’s been dreaming of that classic, cinematic experience may want to venture out and see what our revitalized city has to offer.

“Open up your life and start again, you know,” Winkler concluded. “Get things going again.”

Regal Cinemas, like other businesses across Nevada, is following CDC guidelines to keep guests safe.

Theater executives are asking everyone to follow the rules and wear masks so their doors can stay open.