Eco-friendly car wash in North Las Vegas, celebrating grand opening with free car washes first 10 days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sparkle Car Wash, the valley’s newest and most eco-friendly self-service car wash announced it will be celebrating its grand opening on March 12.

Sparkle Car Wash is opening the brand’s first location in Nevada at 2930 West Craig Rd in North Las Vegas. To commemorate this event, Sparkle Car Wash is offering free car washes for the first ten days of its opening, valued at $15.

Sparkle Car Wash claims it is the only self-service car wash in the valley that recycles 100 percent of its water using Aqua Bio – a biological system that filtrates, aerates and sends water through a biological treatment chamber where natural, active bacteria consume chemicals in the water.

Depending on the number of car washes, this innovative process allows Sparkle to conserve about 50 percent more water over other valley car washes which can use 10 to 20 thousand gallons of water a day, according to the company.

At 150 feet, Sparkle Car Wash features a longer than average tunnel to better clean vehicles, it also uses soft water on all the cars it cleans, along with biodegradable soap and ceramic wax sealant.

The tunnel is also more accessible to a wide range of vehicles including large dually trucks and low-sitting vehicles as they are loaded onto a conveyer belt rather than a track when moving through the wash.

Sparkle Car Wash offers single car washes as well as membership packages including:

Good – $7 single car wash / $19 membership

– $7 single car wash / $19 membership Better – $12 single car wash / $25 membership

– $12 single car wash / $25 membership Best – $15 single car wash / $29 membership

– $15 single car wash / $29 membership Ultimate – $20 single car wash / $35 membership

Sparkle Car Wash operates every day from 7a.m. to 7p.m. For more information please visit their website here.