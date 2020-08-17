Easy ways to dress and impress during ‘Zoom’ interviews

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic has left many looking for a new job and on a tight budget. If you’re interviewing for a new job, looking the part matters and it doesn’t have to break the bank.

8 News Now spoke to High Style for a Hundred Founder Kim Groberg for how to make a great impression using clothes you already have and how to dress for a virtual interview.

Groberg has a background in luxury clothing and says you do not have to spend a lot of money to look great.

“We all need to get up, get dressed and get motivated,” Groberg said. “How we feel is how we’re going to present ourself.”

She says the secret is how you put clothes together, and you likely have most of it already in your closet. A simple t-shirt can easily be repurposed. To make it interview-ready, you can tie a scarf loosely around your neck, wear it under a blazer or simply add a statement necklace. The one she shows in the interview was $3.

“Take a simple white t-shirt that probably everybody has in their closet,” Groberg demonstrated. “Add you need to do is add a necklace like that and it turns your simple interview outfit into something that when someone is interviewing you, they’re going to say ‘wow she really put that extra effort in.'”

Some companies are conducting interviews virtually. If your interview is on Zoom or Skype, Groberg says think from the waist-up and setup your shot ahead of time.

“Look at whats behind you, you notice right away what my backdrop is,” Groberg said. “That’s something important to keep in mind because that reflects you overall… not only how you present yourself, but what you see behind you. Keep your jewelry up around your neck, it gives a lift to your face. Do a statement earring , keeping it simple, but it finishes it off your look. Don’t have crazy prints, or anything that’s going to be what they focus on instead of focusing what you’re talking about. Keep it simple, keep it elegant.”