Eastern Avenue to remain closed under I-515 until Tuesday night, NDOT says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you were counting on using Eastern Avenue under I-515 on Monday, you’ll have to wait another day.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says high winds on Wednesday caused delays in putting girders into place as the I-515 bridge construction continues at the site. Those delays will require another day of closures to traffic under the highway.

Traffic should be allowed starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to NDOT.

A worker was injured at the site during construction on Jan. 20 when a girder unexpectedly gave way as demolition of the bridge proceeded.

Find updates on this project at https://i-515-viaduct-rehab.constantcontactsites.com/ or by following @I515FixLV on Twitter.