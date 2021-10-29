Eastern Avenue to close for a week as reconstruction begins on demolished bridge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eastern Avenue will shut down again on Monday at Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) as crews begin to rebuild a bridge that was partially demolished in early October.

Eastern will be closed from Monday at 3 a.m. until Saturday at midnight.

Work on the Las Vegas Boulevard onramp to southbound I-515 will take place during the same time period, closing the ramp all week.

Motorists are advised to get to southbound I-515 by taking Stewart Avenue to the Eastern Avenue onramp. Eastern Avenue ramps will remain open.

The demolition and reconstruction of the Eastern Avenue bridge and the Las Vegas Boulevard ramp closure are part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation project in downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution in work zones take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.