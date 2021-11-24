Eastern Avenue shutdown at freeway underpass set for Nov. 29-30

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eastern Avenue will be closed at Interstate 515 (U.S. 95) from 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, through noon on Tuesday, Nov. 30, as crews pour concrete.

The work to rebuild the bridge deck will force drivers to find another route in the ongoing project.

Freeway ramps will remain open, but traffic will not be allowed under the roadway.

The demolition and reconstruction of the bridge is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million I-515 viaduct rehabilitation project in downtown Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.