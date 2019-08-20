Eastern Avenue Project to begin next week

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Work is expected to start next week on improvements for Eastern Avenue and Jeffreys Street. The projects will be on Eastern between St. Rose Parkway and Horizon Ridge Parkway, and on Jeffreys between St. Rose and Sunridge Heights Parkway.

The projects include replacing asphalt and sidewalks, along with modifying sidewalk ramps to meet ADA standards.

Lane restrictions will be in place during the project, so drivers could see some delays. The work is expected to wrap up in December.