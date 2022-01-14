Eastern Avenue closure starts Monday as bridge demolition set to begin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A nine-day closure of Eastern Avenue under the I-515 (U.S. Highway 95) bridge begins at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

Access will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians as bridge demolition and reconstruction proceeds, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. Access to local businesses will be maintained.

I-515 on- and off-ramps will remain open during the project.

The road is scheduled to reopen late the night of Tuesday, Jan. 25, according to NDOT.

(Nevada Department of Transportation)

When Eastern has reopened, lane restrictions will begin on Maryland Parkway as crews replacing barrier rail in the median where the road meets 13th Street. Maryland Parkway and 13th Street will be reduced to two lanes in both directions under I-515 structure for two weeks beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Motorists should use caution in work zones and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.