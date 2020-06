NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- North Las Vegas Police are asking the public for help in finding a 12-year-girl who was reported missing Monday.

Aleska Rodriguez, 12, was reported missing Monday night after being last seen on Monday June 8th, around 12 p.m., in the area of N. 5th Street and Washburn Avenue, near Mojave High School. She was last seen and known to be walking a white German Shepherd dog.