Easter spending rebound expected after a year of pandemic isolation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Retailers could see a rebound in spending for Easter as consumers prepare holiday meals and get together for the first holiday in awhile without towering COVID-19 cases in the community.

Estimates released today by the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN) indicate Nevadans are projected to spend $347.3 million while celebrating Easter.

“The ongoing vaccination effort has many more Nevadans feeling comfortable getting together with family and friends in person once again,” said Bryan Wachter, Senior Vice President of RAN. “Easter spending volumes are expected to reach new highs after many celebrants missed out on traditional celebrations last year.”

Nationally, Easter spending is expected to reach $21.6 billion.

The spending estimates are based on a recent survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF), which found that 79% of consumers nationwide plan to celebrate the holiday this year.

According to the NRF, celebrants will spend an average of $179.70 on holiday items, up 18.8% from $151.25 in 2019. Estimates for 2020 were made prior to shutdowns and limitations on gatherings during the pandemic.

Stimulus checks included in the recently passed American Rescue Plan coupled with increased vaccinations and falling infection rates have increased consumer confidence, resulting in a positive outlook for spending on events like Easter.

The most popular Easter activity for 2021 is cooking a holiday meal, with 59% of celebrants planning to do so, while 43% of celebrants plan to visit family or friends in person.

Many celebrants will also be planning an Easter egg hunt (31%), followed by other activities such as attending church in person (28%).

Many celebrants are planning to celebrate Easter virtually, with 24% of respondents indicating they would visit family or friends virtually and 22% noting that they would attend an online church service.

The most popular spending categories, according to NRF: