LAS VEGAS (AP) — Easter Sunday marks the first day in 2023 that Las Vegas temperatures cracked 80 F as spring weather finally comes into the forecast on the heels of a long, wet winter.

The National Weather Service’s Las Vegas office said in a tweet that Las Vegas had just missed the 80 mark Saturday when it reached 79. The last time Sin City cracked 80 F was in late October.

Additionally, there is less than a 50% chance of Las Vegas reaching 90 F on Monday. If that happens, it will be just the third time the city’s first 80- and 90-degree days occur consecutively. In Reno, Sunday’s high was in the mid-70s.