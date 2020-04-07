EASTER LIST: Virtual egg hunts, online church services, special food offers and more

Graphical composition of eggs fallen out of a glass jar and tulips bunch on a table in a nice and cosy interior. Close-up and warm side light. Blurred background and focus on the foreground.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Easter is right around the corner, but we know celebrations will be a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Easter is on Sunday, April 12.

Many local businesses and restaurants are doing what they can to help Las Vegas valley families celebrate the holiday and have some fun. Here is a list:

EVENTS

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN VIRTUAL EASTER EGG HUNT Every day this week, Downtown Summerlin will post a unique Easter egg for families to download and color on Summerlin.com Once you and your family color all 6 eggs, hang the festive Easter eggs in the front windows of your home Submit your families “Easter Egg Basket” on Instagram with a photo using the hashtag #DTSVirtualEggHunt on Saturday, April 11th DTS will randomly select 4 winners on Instagram on Sunday, April 12th (Easter Sunday) For more info, click here



CHURCH SERVICES (ONLINE)

Many churches are asking worshippers to go online for Easter Sunday service.

SPECIAL FOOD OFFERS

Siena Italian Authentic Trattoria & Deli: Offering: Easter themed pastries and breads, chocolate eggs wrapped in colorful wrapping paper Italian cakes like Pastiera Napolentana, a decadent Italian fragrant wheat cake that has become a notable Easter staple or Colomba, a rich and fluffy cake that is known as a sweet sign of spring and can be enjoyed in flavors such as traditional, lemon drop and chocolate HOURS: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. / Closed Sundays

