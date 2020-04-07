EASTER LIST: Virtual egg hunts, online church services, special food offers and more

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Easter is right around the corner, but we know celebrations will be a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Easter is on Sunday, April 12.
Many local businesses and restaurants are doing what they can to help Las Vegas valley families celebrate the holiday and have some fun. Here is a list:
EVENTS
- DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN VIRTUAL EASTER EGG HUNT
- Every day this week, Downtown Summerlin will post a unique Easter egg for families to download and color on Summerlin.com
- Once you and your family color all 6 eggs, hang the festive Easter eggs in the front windows of your home
- Submit your families “Easter Egg Basket” on Instagram with a photo using the hashtag #DTSVirtualEggHunt on Saturday, April 11th
- DTS will randomly select 4 winners on Instagram on Sunday, April 12th (Easter Sunday)
- For more info, click here
CHURCH SERVICES (ONLINE)
Many churches are asking worshippers to go online for Easter Sunday service.
SPECIAL FOOD OFFERS
- Siena Italian Authentic Trattoria & Deli:
- Offering: Easter themed pastries and breads, chocolate eggs wrapped in colorful wrapping paper
- Italian cakes like Pastiera Napolentana, a decadent Italian fragrant wheat cake that has become a notable Easter staple or Colomba, a rich and fluffy cake that is known as a sweet sign of spring and can be enjoyed in flavors such as traditional, lemon drop and chocolate
- HOURS: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. / Closed Sundays
- Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared
- Offering: “Traditional” Easter holiday tamales served curbside in light of the COVID-19 shutdown. The restaurant will offer one dozen green chile verde chicken tamales or chili Colorado pork tamales at $30 per dozen.
- Both locations are offering curbside pickup on Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Orders are accepted Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling (702) 461-4115