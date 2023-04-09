LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some families started their Easter holiday with a nice brunch or an egg hunt. However, for many families, their Easter festivities kicked off with a special celebration at church.

Worshippers filled up the pews at Guardian Angel Cathedral as Bishop George Leo Thoams led his congregation in faith and prayer.

“This is our life on earth and you have to look towards life in heaven and our soul in heaven and it really puts you at peace,” Susan George said.

Easter marks the holiest day of the year for Christians. Though it is a day celebrating new life, for parishioners, there is always a deeper message behind Easter Sunday.

“Easter is a celebration of hope,” Bishop Gregory Gorden said. “The common faith binds us no matter where we are from.”