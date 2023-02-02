LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The East-West Shrine Bowl, which supports Shriners Children’s, takes place tonight at the Allegiant Stadium.

Around 125 of the nation’s top college seniors will take the field for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff. While football is the show, the focus goes beyond the gridiron because this is one of the biggest fundraisers for Shriners. Last year, the game raised more than $400K for children with various illnesses who come from all over the world to get services from Shriners.

In preparation for the game, the college players have been coached by NFL staffs for a week in front of hundreds of NFL scouts and professional agents.

The gates open at 4 p.m. with a pre-game tailgate and live music from 3 – 5 p.m. Tickets are still available and start at $25. Here’s a link.