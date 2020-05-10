East valley assisted living center celebrates Mother’s Day with a car parade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As people continue to practice social distancing, families, and one assisted living center in particular, got creative to recognize Mother’s Day.

Individuals living at the Villa Court Assisted Living and Memory Care Center, near Flamingo and Sandhill Roads, were treated to a special car parade to celebrate all the mothers.

Family members and friends drove around the facility with signs, balloons and of course, smiles and honking horns.

While staff have been trying to make things as comfortable as possible for their residents, families have not been able to embrace their loved ones in weeks, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s bittersweet, nice to see my folks,” Chuck Marquez, a son of an assisted living resident said. “It’s odd to have to do that, but that’s where we are right now.”

One resident expressed her gratitude regarding the car parade.

“I know that was hard to drive up and do this morning and get that all together. It was worth it to me, and thank you,” Judy Holmes said.

If social distancing guidelines stay in place, staff at the assisted living facility say they hope to do something similar for Father’s Day in June.