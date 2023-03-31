LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An east Las Vegas home was destroyed in an early morning fire Friday. The neighbor who called 911 said he heard a loud explosion, walked outside, and saw the blaze.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, the fire was reported at 12:48 a.m. in the 2100 block of Brassy Drive and when crews arrived on the scene, the single-story home was fully engulfed in flames.

Although one person reportedly lives in the home, no one was found inside, Deputy Chief Jennifer Wyatt said.

She added fire crews were able to knock down the blaze but damage to the home was extensive. The roof and rear side of the home were destroyed.

Fire investigators, CCFD’s accelerant dog, and Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to the scene due to the amount of fire and the explosion heard. The cause of the fire is under investigation.